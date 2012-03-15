(Updates with parliamentary approval)

JAKARTA, March 15 Indonesia's government will delay a 10 percent hike in power prices plannned for this year, in a move to allay fears of rising costs as it aims to hike fuel prices next month, the energy minister said on Thursday.

Protests over the plan to lift subsidised fuel prices by a third have broken out across Southeast Asia's largest economy in recent weeks, though there is no sign the government will also postpone lifting fuel prices.

Economists say the government needs to lift the prices of both motor fuel and electricity to wean consumers off subsidies and save the $18 billion it spent on fuel subsidies last year, but the price hikes have led to forecasts for inflation at above 7 percent this year.

Inflation slowed to a 22-month low of 3.56 percent in February, but the expectations for a pick-up in energy costs have led some economists to think the country's central bank could be forced into lifting interest rates later this year.

"After getting recommendations I think the electricity tariff hike can be delayed...Later on, after people are calmer after the fuel price hike, we'll think about it again," Jero Wacik, the energy minister, told parliament.

The parliament approved his proposal to indefinitely delay the power price hike, though has yet to approve the government's plan to lift fuel prices.

Fuel price rises are a sensitive issue in the world's fourth most populous nation, where incomes have been rising along with strong economic growth in recent years, but where the government classes 30 million people as living in poverty.

Sharp fuel price hikes in 1998 caused protests that partly led to the fall of autocratic leader Suharto.

The government had proposed last year stopping private motorists from using subsidised fuel, which is the cheapest in Asia at just half the market price, but backtracked after opposition from lawmakers and state energy firm Pertamina.

The proposal to lift prices instead may dampen buoyant car sales and fuel demand in Asia's largest gasoline and diesel importer, with local media reporting increased consumer demand for motorcycles to save on fuel costs. Honda Motor Co said this week it would boost investment in Indonesia to increase its motorbike production. (Reporting by Reza Thaher; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)