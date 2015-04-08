By Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor
| PONOWARENG, Indonesia/JAKARTA, April 9
PONOWARENG, Indonesia/JAKARTA, April 9 Indonesia
announced with great fanfare in 2011 that it would build
Southeast Asia's biggest coal-fired power plant on the island of
Java, but the $4 billion project is yet to be launched and
President Joko Widodo is on the horns of a dilemma.
After repeated delays and at least two revisions to land
acquisition laws holding up the Japanese-backed project, Widodo
told investors in Tokyo last month that construction of the
desperately needed plant would finally start within weeks.
But to do that he may have to evict dozens of landowners who
are refusing to give up their rice paddy fields to make way for
the plant - and deal another blow to his declining popularity.
There is no sign yet of what Widodo will do about the coal
plant in the Batang region of Java. But his predicament is
emblematic of the headwinds he has run into since taking office
last October.
Back then, the hopes of voters and investors alike were high
that he would break the mould of old-style politics, root out
corruption and start fixing the country's woeful infrastructure.
Six months in office, he is increasingly being seen as a
throwback to the past.
"There are political pressures dragging down the economic
reforms," said a senior official at the presidential office, who
asked not to be named. "Because of that we're losing momentum."
Once a little-known furniture salesman, Widodo was propelled
to the presidency by popular admiration for his no-nonsense
administration and the pro-poor health and education policies he
championed as governor of Jakarta, the country's capital.
The slide in global oil prices handed him an early
opportunity to brandish his reformist credentials with a cut in
the fuel subsidies that have long weighed on state finances.
But the honeymoon did not last long.
His decision to nominate a chief of police who was later
implicated in a corruption probe provoked a political storm that
raised doubts about his ability to rise above entrenched vested
interests. Meanwhile, an opinion poll taken at the end of
January found that his approval rating had plunged to 42 percent
from 72 percent just six months earlier.
Investors are hoping he will rise above popularity worries.
"Perhaps it is a little bit of a political courage issue,"
said Raj Kannan, managing director at the Jakarta-based Tusk
Advisory, which focuses on the infrastructure sector.
"Somebody to take the bull by the horns to make it work. The
best solution is for the president to get involved himself."
PERSONAL INTEREST
Widodo has taken a keen personal interest in getting the
2,000-megawatt Batang project underway, despatching his vice
president to the site within weeks of being sworn in and
demanding regular updates on its progress. He has also
introduced regulatory changes that make it easier to seize land
and obtain funding for Batang and other major projects.
But 74 landowners, representing the last 12 percent of the
226 hectares needed for the plant, are still refusing to sell,
the group's spokesman said. The state-owned electric company
PLN, however, disputes this, saying only one or two hectares are
yet to be acquired.
"We've had thousands of visits, sometimes twice a day," said
72-year-old rice farmer Komaidi, who has rebuffed a procession
of officials sent to convince him to sell his small plot.
Komaidi, who like many in Indonesia goes by one name, says the
fields are all he has to raise his family of 11 children.
Batang, like many other large development projects in
Indonesia, has been bogged down for years by legal wrangling.
PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia, a joint venture company set up
by Indonesian coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk and
Japan's Itochu Corporation and Electric Power
Development Co. Ltd. (J-Power) to operate and build the
plant, sent a force majeure notice to contractors last year due
to the land standoff.
The project also faces stiff opposition from local fishermen
and environmental groups like Greenpeace, who say pollution from
the plant could threaten nearby waters.
The plant, which will supply power to millions of
Indonesians in Java and Bali islands, is a central part of the
president's five-year plan to add an additional 35,000 megawatts
of power capacity to the current 50,000 megawatts.
Construction must start within weeks if the government hopes
to meet its 2018 target for the start of operations.
But with the administration unable to seal the deal, Widodo
announced this week he would get directly involved and travel to
Central Java later this month to meet the farmers.
If negotiations remain deadlocked after the president's
visit, a palace official said the government could take the land
under new regulations that allow for the procurement of private
property when it is in the public interest.
But the farmers insist they won't budge.
"They have been threatening us like this from the start,"
said Haruji, a 40-year-old rice farmer in Ponowareng village,
whose streets are decorated with banners and graffiti opposing
the power plant. "We will be united against that. We will hold
on for as long as we can."
(Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Wilda Asmarini, and
Randy Fabi in JAKARTA and Osamu Tsukimori and Kiyoshi Takenaka
in TOKYO; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by John Chalmers and
Raju Gopalakrishnan)