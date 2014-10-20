JAKARTA Oct 20 Indonesia's new president Joko
Widodo said on Monday that he wanted the Southeast Asian nation
to be self-sufficient in food staples sugar, rice and corn
within four years.
Widodo took over as president of the world's third-largest
democracy on Monday with supporters' hopes high but pressing
economic problems and sceptical rivals set to test the former
furniture businessman.
"Looking forward, we should be working hard to raise the
production of our agriculture products so that in three years we
can be self sufficient in several commodities," Widodo said in a
televised teleconference with farmers, doctors, teachers and
students across the archipelago.
"This is not an easy target but I'm confident with hard work
we can achieve our proclaimed target in three to four years."
Widodo's predecessor, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, introduced
self-sufficiency targets in 2009 after food prices soared, but
many have not been met partly due to red tape and corruption
scandals over import quotas that caused shortages for food such
as beef.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)