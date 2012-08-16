JAKARTA Aug 16 Indonesia's President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono said on Thursday corruption is on the rise,
even in parliament, in his most explicit comments yet on a
scourge that he warned threatened economic growth in Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
Corruption is widely seen as holding back the economy and
Yudhoyono has been criticised for letting the fight against it
slow as he comes towards the end of his second five-year term.
A series of corruption scandals have rocked the president's
Democrat Party, weakening it in advance of elections in 2014
when Yudhoyono will step down.
"The drum of war on corruption should not dissipate.
Corruption should be completely eradicated," Yudhoyono said in a
speech to parliament ahead of the country's Independence Day
anniversary.
"I have to admit there are still many perpetrators of
corruption even in the government, parliament, regional
representatives and among law enforcers," Yudhoyono said.
Despite rampant graft, resource-rich Indonesia has become a
favourite of emerging market investors because of its large
domestic market as the world's fourth most populous country,
rising middle class, relatively stable fiscal framework and low
levels of public debt.
Economic growth picked up to a stronger-than-expected 6.4
percent last quarter, defying a global downturn because of
domestic consumption and investment.
Yudhoyono's wide-ranging speech ahead of Independence Day
was the latest in a series to touch on corruption.
He said cooperation between the anti-graft body the KPK, the
Supreme Court, police and the Attorney General's office was
paramount in fighting corruption.
Yudhoyono said the government must provide a safe legal
environment for investors if it is to promote economic growth,
as well as removing hurdles to investment and promoting
infrastructure growth.
He said Europe's economic crisis also provided a threat to
growth in Indonesia, and that the government needed to
cautiously give a fiscal stimulus, though he did not give any
details.
Economists say the government needs to spend more to
overhaul infrastructure to drive long-term growth, though
central government spending usually falls below target because
of corruption and bureaucratic inefficiency.