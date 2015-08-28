UJUNG NEGORO, Indonesia Aug 28 Indonesia's president declared with great fanfare on Friday that construction of a mega power plant is now set to start after years of delay, proof he said that the government was starting to resolve its infrastructure failings.

A group of students led a hearty rendition of the national anthem at the groundbreaking ceremony in central Java, and after his speech President Joko Widodo thumped a button that set a siren wailing to mark the beginning of the project.

But obstacles still stand in the way of Southeast Asia's largest coal-fired power plant, with dozens of landowners refusing to give up their paddy fields. Indeed, no ground was actually broken at the ceremony and instead officials showed a video of two bulldozers rumbling through a barren field.

Widodo has stepped up efforts recently to convince investors that the region's largest economy is on a rebound after notching up its weakest growth for six years in the second quarter.

"I don't want any more projects that have to stop, that have to be delayed, that cannot be completed because of licenses or land clearance issues," he said at the ceremony.

"This is proof that the government can resolve the problems. Let there be no more doubt on the part of investors."

The $4 billion plant is among a handful of new infrastructure projects that the administration hopes to finally get off the ground within the next few months.

The president is expected to announce as early as Monday whether Japan or China will win a hotly contested contract to build Indonesia's first high-speed railway.

"The kick-off of this Batang project will send a positive signal to investors to put their money in projects with the public-private partnership scheme," said Sofyan Basir, head of state power firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara.

PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia, a joint venture set up by Indonesian coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk and Japan's Itochu Corporation and Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. (J-Power), will operate and build the 2,000 megawatt plant.

News of the groundbreaking helped send Adaro shares up as much as 10 percent on Friday, far outpacing a 1 percent rise in the broader market.

But when exactly construction will begin remains unclear as the government has not convinced all landowners to sell up.

"Again, (the president) got wrong information from his subordinates. Currently, there are still 67 remaining landowners who are still controlling 20.7 hectares," said Greenpeace Campaign Coordinator Arif Fiyanto, who represents landowners in the area.

Widodo said he was aware of the holdouts but had been told by the local governor that they would be won over in a month.

