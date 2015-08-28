By Eveline Danubrata
| UJUNG NEGORO, Indonesia
UJUNG NEGORO, Indonesia Aug 28 Indonesia's
president declared with great fanfare on Friday that
construction of a mega power plant is now set to start after
years of delay, proof he said that the government was starting
to resolve its infrastructure failings.
A group of students led a hearty rendition of the national
anthem at the groundbreaking ceremony in central Java, and after
his speech President Joko Widodo thumped a button that set a
siren wailing to mark the beginning of the project.
But obstacles still stand in the way of Southeast Asia's
largest coal-fired power plant, with dozens of landowners
refusing to give up their paddy fields. Indeed, no ground was
actually broken at the ceremony and instead officials showed a
video of two bulldozers rumbling through a barren field.
Widodo has stepped up efforts recently to convince investors
that the region's largest economy is on a rebound after notching
up its weakest growth for six years in the second quarter.
"I don't want any more projects that have to stop, that have
to be delayed, that cannot be completed because of licenses or
land clearance issues," he said at the ceremony.
"This is proof that the government can resolve the problems.
Let there be no more doubt on the part of investors."
The $4 billion plant is among a handful of new
infrastructure projects that the administration hopes to finally
get off the ground within the next few months.
The president is expected to announce as early as Monday
whether Japan or China will win a hotly contested contract to
build Indonesia's first high-speed railway.
"The kick-off of this Batang project will send a positive
signal to investors to put their money in projects with the
public-private partnership scheme," said Sofyan Basir, head of
state power firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara.
PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia, a joint venture set up by
Indonesian coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk and Japan's
Itochu Corporation and Electric Power Development Co.
Ltd. (J-Power), will operate and build the 2,000
megawatt plant.
News of the groundbreaking helped send Adaro shares up as
much as 10 percent on Friday, far outpacing a 1 percent rise in
the broader market.
But when exactly construction will begin remains unclear as
the government has not convinced all landowners to sell up.
"Again, (the president) got wrong information from his
subordinates. Currently, there are still 67 remaining landowners
who are still controlling 20.7 hectares," said Greenpeace
Campaign Coordinator Arif Fiyanto, who represents landowners in
the area.
Widodo said he was aware of the holdouts but had been told
by the local governor that they would be won over in a month.
(Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA; Writing by
Randy Fabi; Editing by John Chalmers and Richard Pullin)