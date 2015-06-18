(Adds details, additional comments)
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, June 18 Indonesia's president has
signed a decree allowing the government to cap prices of staple
foods, cement and other basic goods during peak demand periods,
a presidential spokesman said as the Muslim fasting month of
Ramadan began on Thursday.
President Joko Widodo, who has also limited the rise in
domestic petrol prices, is looking at ways to stimulate the
flagging economy which is at its weakest since 2009.
"This regulation gives the authority to the government to
set special prices ahead of, on, or after religious holidays or
during periods of price volatility," Teten Masduki, presidential
spokesman, told reporters.
Volatile food prices drove Indonesia's annual inflation rate
to a five-month high of 7.15 percent in May, far higher than in
other Southeast Asian economies.
The government is imposing extra measures to ensure prices
for food and basic goods do not spike during Ramadan, usually
Indonesia's biggest shopping season.
Earlier on Thursday, Indonesia's central bank kept its
benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, saying the
level is still consistent with efforts to contain inflation and
make the current account deficit healthier.
"The goal is good - to ensure price stability - but to
industry players this is an interventionist policy," said Eric
Sugandi, an economist at Standard Chartered.
"People, especially the poor, may be happy with that but we
have to look at the effectiveness," he added. "The losers will
be the traders and industry players."
Cement and food firms that may be affected by any cap in
prices include PT Semen Indonesia Tbk, PT Indocement
Tunggal Prakasa Tbk, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
and PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Tbk and Cargill
.
Widodo, who was inaugurated in October, has promised to make
Indonesia self-sufficient in various foods and has committed to
building more dams, modernising irrigation systems, increasing
planting areas for foods and providing easier access to credit
for smallholder farmers.
Domestic food prices of chilies, shallots and rice have
fluctuated this year, with the government citing dry weather,
food hoarding and speculators.
Widodo could be forced to backtrack on his promises to curb
rice imports, however, with analysts saying the country may ship
in as much as 1.6 million tonnes this year due to soaring prices
at home and the threat of a strong El Nino.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy already sets price floors
for farmers of staple foods and limits the export and import of
some foods, including rice and sugar.
