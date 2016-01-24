Indonesia's President Joko Widodo speaks with journalists after visiting a department store located near Jakarta's gun and bomb attack site, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

JAKARTA The leader of Indonesia's second-largest political party has said his party will lend support to President Joko Widodo's government, potentially making it easier to pass legislation by giving it a majority in the house of representatives, news Website Detik reported on Sunday.

The move, which falls short of an actual agreement to join the government's minority ruling coalition, was announced by Golkar leader and powerful tycoon Aburizal Bakrie on Saturday.

"Another problem that should be solved is our position related to the President Jokowi," Bakrie was quoted as telling a party meeting on Saturday. "As a political power, Golkar was not born to be in opposition.

"To side with President Jokowi's power, we participate with progressive power," he added, using Widodo's popular nickname. "Our goal is to participate."

Golkar, which controls nearly 15 percent of seats in parliament, has been embroiled in a leadership dispute for months.

Bakrie, patriarch of the family-owned Bakrie Group conglomerate, backed defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto in the presidential election in late 2014.

Disgruntled party members mounted a bid to oust him when Golkar, the political vehicle of former authoritarian ruler Suharto, failed to make it into government for the first time ever in the last election.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)