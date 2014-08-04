PT Adhi Persada Properti, a unit of construction firm PT Adhi
Karya, expects to complete 3,000 apartment units for
college students in Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Malang, East Java,
by the end of this year, said Director R. Pulung Prahasto.
The firm is currently building two apartment projects in
Yogyakarta worth 330 billion rupiah ($28.1 million) and 390
billion rupiah, another one in Surabaya worth 490 billion
rupiah, and one in Malang worth 350 billion rupiah.
Adhi is targeting revenue of 930 billion rupiah this year
and marketing sales at 1.7 trillion rupiah. Net profits are
expected to reach 185 billion rupiah. (Kontan)
($1 = 11735.0000 Rupiahs)
