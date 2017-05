Indonesia's property developer PT Adhi Persada Properti, a unit of state construction firm PT Adhi Karya, plans to increase its capital expenditure by 20 percent this year from last year's 728.01 billion rupiah ($57.60 million), to finance expansion, the Kontan newspaper reported, quoting Adhi Persada Properti director Pulung R Prahasto.

