PT Adi Sarana Armada, an Indonesian car rental provider, plans up to 800 billion rupiah ($69.46 million) capital expenditure for this year, financed with loans from PT Bank Mandiri and PT Bank Central Asia, said Director Hindra Tanujaya.

The firm plans to buy 4,000 new vehicles this year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11517 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)