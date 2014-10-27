Indonesian car rental provider PT Adi Sarana Armada Tbk
has secured a 500 billion rupiah ($41.5 million) loan
from Bank Mandiri, Adi Sarana's Corporate Secretary
Hindra Tanujaya said.
Tanujaya added that the company would use the funds to buy
new vehicles in 2014 and next year, with an expected fleet of up
to 15,150 vehicles by the end of this year, up from 14,000
vehicles as of August. Adi Sarana hopes to achieve 2014 revenue
of 1.2 trillion rupiah, up 18 percent from a year earlier.
(Investor Daily)
($1 = 12,040 rupiah)
