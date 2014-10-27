Indonesian car rental provider PT Adi Sarana Armada Tbk has secured a 500 billion rupiah ($41.5 million) loan from Bank Mandiri, Adi Sarana's Corporate Secretary Hindra Tanujaya said.

Tanujaya added that the company would use the funds to buy new vehicles in 2014 and next year, with an expected fleet of up to 15,150 vehicles by the end of this year, up from 14,000 vehicles as of August. Adi Sarana hopes to achieve 2014 revenue of 1.2 trillion rupiah, up 18 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,040 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)