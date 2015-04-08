BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
Automotive rental firm Adi Sarana Armada aims to more than double its income from car auctions in 2015 with sales of 3,700 units, from 707.36 million rupiah ($54,454) last year, reported the Kontan newspaper, quoting CEO Prodjo Sunarjanto Sekar Pantjawati.
Last year the firm booked revenues of 1.14 trillion rupiah.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,990 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.