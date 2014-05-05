BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 2 bln yen
* Says it to issue its 18 series REIT bonds worth totally 2 billion yen with interest rate of 0.49 percent
Car and motorcycle financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance loan disbursals rose 15 percent to 8.1 trillion rupiah ($703 million) in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma.
The company financed the purchase of 440,000 motorcycles and cars during the period.
Adira, a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon, booked a net profit of 411 billion rupiah for the quarter, up 22 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11522.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says it to issue its 18 series REIT bonds worth totally 2 billion yen with interest rate of 0.49 percent
* As of Jan 19, 2017 financial target for net imterest margin is between 3.1 percent to 3.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.