PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk, the automotive
financing unit of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk, has
secured a 2 trillion rupiah ($169.13 million) loan from PT Bank
Commonwealth with a two-year tenure, said CEO Willy S. Dharma.
He said the loan will be used for new financing, which Adira
has targeted around 36-38 trillion rupiah this year. By the end
of August, the company had disbursed 22 trillion. (Investor
Daily)
($1 = 11,825 rupiah)
