PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk, the automotive financing unit of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk, has secured a 2 trillion rupiah ($169.13 million) loan from PT Bank Commonwealth with a two-year tenure, said CEO Willy S. Dharma.

He said the loan will be used for new financing, which Adira has targeted around 36-38 trillion rupiah this year. By the end of August, the company had disbursed 22 trillion. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,825 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)