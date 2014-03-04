Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk , a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, aims to get a $200 million syndicated loan from Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ, BNP Paribas, Citi and Deutsche Bank, with a three-year tenure in April, said Director I Dewa Made Susila.

The firm will use the loan for new financing, targeted around 36-37 trillion rupiah ($3.11 billion-$3.19 billion).

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,589.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)