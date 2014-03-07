Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk
is targeting 9 trillion rupiah ($784.14 million) of
new financing in the first quarter of the year, said CEO Willy
Suwandi Dharma.
The firm has secured syndicated loans totalling $200 million
to support the business. Adira also aims to raise up to 4
trillion rupiah in a bond issuance this year. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11,477.5 rupiah)
