Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance
is considering issuing bonds worth between 1 trillion rupiah
($86.8 million) and 1.5 trillion rupiah ($130.2 million) in
October, director I Dewa Made Susila told Investor Daily.
The company aims to get a $100 million loan, according to a
report by IFR Asia. Susila said new financing reached 21.8
trillion rupiah in the first eight months of 2013, or 66-68
percent of its full-year target.(Investor Daily)
($1 = 11,515 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)