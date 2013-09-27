Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance is considering issuing bonds worth between 1 trillion rupiah ($86.8 million) and 1.5 trillion rupiah ($130.2 million) in October, director I Dewa Made Susila told Investor Daily.

The company aims to get a $100 million loan, according to a report by IFR Asia. Susila said new financing reached 21.8 trillion rupiah in the first eight months of 2013, or 66-68 percent of its full-year target.(Investor Daily)

($1 = 11,515 rupiah)

