Car and motorcycle financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance, a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia , booked a net profit of 1.24 trillion rupiah ($106.37 million) in the third quarter of 2013, up 12 percent from 1.11 trillion rupiah a year earlier, driven by revenues that grew 21 percent to 1.03 trillion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma.

The firm reported its new financing from January to September had reached 24.8 trillion rupiah, up 2 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 11657.5 rupiah)