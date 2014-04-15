Japan's Aeon Co Ltd, through its Indonesian unit PT AEON Mall Indonesia, plans to develop two shopping malls in Cibinong and Sentul, Bogor, said general manager Djono Karjadi, adding that construction is expected to commence in 2015. AEON plans to develop 20 shopping malls in Jakarta and its outskirts by 2023. (Kontan)

