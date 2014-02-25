BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans to spend more than 1 trillion rupiah ($86 million) this year to work on three integrated property projects located in South Jakarta, West Jakarta and North Jakarta, said General Manager Alvin Adronicus. (Investor Daily)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.