Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans to spend more than 1 trillion rupiah ($86 million) this year to work on three integrated property projects located in South Jakarta, West Jakarta and North Jakarta, said General Manager Alvin Adronicus. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 11647.5000 Indonesian rupiah)