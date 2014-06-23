Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans invest 1.2 trillion rupiah ($101.78 million) to develop 1,200 new residential units before 2016, said Director Indra Wijaya.

The firm plans to build apartments on 42 hectares of land in Batam city, in Riau province off the eastern coast of Sumatra island. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,790 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)