Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land is planning to buy back up to 2.05 billion shares or 10 percent of its shares traded on the Jakarta Stock Exchange.

The firm plans to spend 620 billion rupiah ($51.16 million) to finance the plan, and will seek shareholder approval for the move on November 27. (Kontan)

