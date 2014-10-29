BRIEF-Rongan Property's 2016 net profit up, Q1 surges
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land is planning to buy back up to 2.05 billion shares or 10 percent of its shares traded on the Jakarta Stock Exchange.
The firm plans to spend 620 billion rupiah ($51.16 million) to finance the plan, and will seek shareholder approval for the move on November 27. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,120 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore on Wednesday launched a S$1 billion ($717.31 million) fund to invest in companies with strong intellectual property profiles as part of a government push to establish the city-state as a global IP centre.