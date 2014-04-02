BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances bought back on-market 69 mln shares of co
* Highest purchase price per share was hk$1.08 and lowest purchase price per share was hk$1.07 Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGBOra) Further company coverage:
PT AKR Corporindo Tbk, a distributor of basic chemical and petroleum products, plans to spend $35 million to $40 million this year to build 15 new gas stations, Bisnis Indonesia reported quoting company Director Suresh Vembu.
AKR expects to own 131 outlets by end of this year. The firm booked revenue of 22.34 trillion rupiah ($1.97 billion) in 2013, slightly up from 21.67 trillion rupiah a year earlier.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,312.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* GoPro Inc - GoPro launches pilot program for its new 5.2K spherical camera, fusion