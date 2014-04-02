PT AKR Corporindo Tbk, a distributor of basic chemical and petroleum products, plans to spend $35 million to $40 million this year to build 15 new gas stations, Bisnis Indonesia reported quoting company Director Suresh Vembu.

AKR expects to own 131 outlets by end of this year. The firm booked revenue of 22.34 trillion rupiah ($1.97 billion) in 2013, slightly up from 21.67 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,312.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)