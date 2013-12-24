RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans capital expenditure between 1.2 trillion rupiah ($98.42 million) and 1.5 trillion rupiah next year, down from 3 trillion rupiah this year, on domestic economic slowdown concerns, said corporate secretary Hendra Kurniawan.
The company does not expect to achieve its 2013 sales target of 5.6 trillion rupiah as until October sales had only reached 4.7 trillion rupiah. It sees its 2014 sales growing 4 percent to 5 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12192.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.
* Announces dividend of EGP 2 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nNynxb) Further company coverage: