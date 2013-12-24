Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans capital expenditure between 1.2 trillion rupiah ($98.42 million) and 1.5 trillion rupiah next year, down from 3 trillion rupiah this year, on domestic economic slowdown concerns, said corporate secretary Hendra Kurniawan.

The company does not expect to achieve its 2013 sales target of 5.6 trillion rupiah as until October sales had only reached 4.7 trillion rupiah. It sees its 2014 sales growing 4 percent to 5 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12192.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)