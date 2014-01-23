Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk via its unit Alam Sutera International Pte Ltd and Alam Synergy Pte Ltd has set a coupon at 9.25 percent on its 5-year global bond worth $200 million, a source said. (Bisnis Indonesia)

