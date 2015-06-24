Property developer Alam Sutera Realty is targeting to raise 3.2 trillion rupiah ($241.22 million) from the selling of a 20 hectare block on the outskirts of Jakarta to a foreign company, the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, quoting Alam CEO Purbaja Pantja.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,266 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)