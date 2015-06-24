RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
Property developer Alam Sutera Realty is targeting to raise 3.2 trillion rupiah ($241.22 million) from the selling of a 20 hectare block on the outskirts of Jakarta to a foreign company, the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, quoting Alam CEO Purbaja Pantja.
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,266 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.