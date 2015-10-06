Indonesia's government has appointed state miner PT Aneka
Tambang Tbk (Antam) to buy 10.64 percent shares of PT
Freeport Indonesia when Freeport divests its shares, the
Investor Daily reported, quoting Aloysius Kiik Ro, deputy
minister at the State Owned Enterprise Ministry.
The government currently owns 9.36 percent of Freeport
Indonesia's shares, the newspaper wrote.
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc has agreed to
divest 30 percent of its Indonesian unit as part of its
investment agreement with the government.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)