Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty is targeting
2014 marketing sales of 5 trillion rupiah ($417.45 million), up
4 percent from last year, said Corporate Secretary Hendra
Kurniawan, the Kontan reports.
The firm booked marketing sales of 100 billion rupiah in
January, below its target of 400 billion rupiah, partly due to
the government's new mortgage rule that increased minimum
downpayments for property purchases. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11977.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)