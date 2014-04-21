Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari plans to
increase its rubber plantation by 2,000 hectares this year,
adding to its existing 500-hectare of rubber plantation in
Central Kalimantan, to supply Astra's tyre production unit PT
Astra Otoparts, said Finance Director Rudy Chen.
Astra Agro, a unit of PT Astra International,
plans to spend more than 3 trillion rupiah ($262.7 million) on
capital expenditure this year, slightly up from its capex in
2012 at 2.87 trillion rupiah ($251.3 million).
The firm will use the funds to expand its plantations,
develop palm oil processing factory and build infrastructure.
(Investor Daily)
($1 = 11420.0000 Indonesian Rupiah)
