Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT
Astra International, reported sales of 4.28 trillion
rupiah ($371.93 million) for the January-April period, up 19
percent from the same period last year, mostly through crude
palm oil (CPO) sales.
The firm said CPO sales reached 3.63 trillion rupiah
($315.45 million), up 10 percent from a year earlier, while
kernel palm sales grew 116 percent to 651.57 billion rupiah
($56.62 million). The company's Investor Relations Officer, Rudy
Limardjo, said CPO sales volumes were down 19 percent at 407,815
tonnes compared with 508,505 tonnes in the same period last
year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11507.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)