Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, is targeting crude palm oil output of 150,000 tonnes and fresh fruit bunches production of 700,000 tonnes in the first half of 2014, said Director Indra Irawan.

The firm expects full-year CPO output to reach 325,000 tonnes and fresh fruit bunches at 1.3 million tonnes. (Investor Daily)

