Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, the plantation unit of PT Astra International Tbk, is planning to expand into the poultry feed and sugarcane plantation businesses, said CEO Widya Wiryawan.
A source said Astra plans to acquire a poultry feed firm in East Java and is seeking a minimum of 3,000-hectares of land for its sugarcane plantations.
The company is targeting 15.8 trillion rupiah ($13.20 billion) in revenue this year, up 25 percent from last year's 12.67 trillion rupiah. Revenue in the first half reached 8 trillion rupiah, up from 5.4 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,972.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.