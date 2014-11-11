PT Astra Agro Lestari, the plantation unit of PT Astra
International, bought a 50 percent stake worth 75
billion rupiah ($6.17 million) in PT Kreasijaya Adhikarya, a
unit of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, KL Kepong
said in a statement.
Astra Agro will also disburse shareholder loans totalling
81.2 million ringgit ($24.32 million). (Investor Daily)
(1 US dollar = 12,160 Indonesian rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 3.3385 Malaysian ringgit)
