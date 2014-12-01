Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT
Astra International, expects its 2015 capital
expenditure to remain flat at 3.5 trillion rupiah ($285.4
million), Kontan reported, quoting a company spokesman.
The company will use 40 percent of the funds to expand and
cultivate plantations and for maintenance costs, around 30
percent to build a palm oil processing plant and the rest to
build supporting facilities such as roads and bridges, the
report said.
($1 = 12,265 rupiah)
