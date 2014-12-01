Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, expects its 2015 capital expenditure to remain flat at 3.5 trillion rupiah ($285.4 million), Kontan reported, quoting a company spokesman.

The company will use 40 percent of the funds to expand and cultivate plantations and for maintenance costs, around 30 percent to build a palm oil processing plant and the rest to build supporting facilities such as roads and bridges, the report said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,265 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)