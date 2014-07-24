PT Astra Agro Lestari, the plantation unit of PT Astra International, acquired a 100 percent stake in East Kalimantan-based oil palm plantation firm PT Palma Plantasindo, worth 309 billion rupiah ($26.88 million), on July 15, the company said.

Palma Plantasindo holds land concessions totalling 10,000 hectares in East Kalimantan. (Investor Daily)

