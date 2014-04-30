Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk plans to spend 20 trillion rupiah ($1.73 billion) in capital expenditure this year, higher than the initial 17.8 trillion rupiah, with the largest allocation for its automotive unit, said CEO Prijono Sugiarto as quoted by Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm plans to boost production capacity of its Astra Daihatsu unit and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia, and expects to produce a combined capacity of 780,000 vehicles by end of this year, up from the current 700,000 vehicles.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,547.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)