PT Astra International, a Jakarta-based diversified conglomerate, is eyeing a 600-megawatt mine-mouth power plant project worth $900 million in South Sumatra, said Director Paulus Bambang.

The company is currently participating in the project tender, and has invited two strategic investors to work on the project. (Investor Daily)

