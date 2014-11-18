BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning qtrly ffo per share $0.015
* Qtrly affo per share $0.015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PT Astra International said it sold 525,976 cars from January to October, down 3 percent from 541,480 units in the same period last year. Motorcycle sales reached 4.25 million units, up 8 percent from 3.93 million units a year earlier. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Qtrly affo per share $0.015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's chief executive officer received a 13 percent increase in total compensation to $22.4 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday, as sales growth at the world's largest retailer remained robust.