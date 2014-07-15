Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk plans to expand in the infrastructure sector as it seeks new power plant and port projects, said Head of Investor Relations Tira Ardianta.

The firm, through its unit PT United Tractors Tbk, is bidding for two power plant projects in Sumatra worth a total of $1.17 billion. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)