BRIEF-Thrace Plastics Co SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 19 Thrace Plastics Co SA: * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2omp8SK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk plans to expand in the infrastructure sector as it seeks new power plant and port projects, said Head of Investor Relations Tira Ardianta.
The firm, through its unit PT United Tractors Tbk, is bidding for two power plant projects in Sumatra worth a total of $1.17 billion. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
LONDON, April 19 The British government will flag "decisive action" on rising energy bills when it publishes its response to an investigation by the country's competition watchdog into the retail energy market, energy minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.