BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism's trading in shares to resume on May 11
May 10 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd * Says trading in shares to resume on May 11 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q4ZDH5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PT Bank CIMB Niaga reported a 45 percent drop in 2014 net profit at 2.3 trillion rupiah ($180.25 million) due to a challenging economic environment, reported Investor Daily, quoting the firm's CEO Arwin Rasyid.
Conditions would remain challenging until the first half of this year, the lender said. The bank's loan disbursement grew 12 percent to 176.4 trillion rupiah last year, the daily reported.
($1 = 12,760.0000 rupiah)
* Says securities regulator agrees to halt review of its share private placement proposal