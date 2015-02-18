BRIEF-Marine Harvest increases dividend, keeps 2017 harvest guidance despite cut in Norway
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
PT Astra International Tbk recorded a decline in car sales of 20 percent in January to 43,715 units from 54,821 units a year earlier, due to a drop in Toyota car sales, the Investor Daily reported citing a report by the Indonesian automotive manufacturers association (Gaikindo).
Astra Group car sales represented 28.8 percent of the domestic market share, down from 34.6 percent earlier.
The association said sales in January fell 9.1 percent from a year earlier.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
ISTANBUL, May 10 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Wednesday its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled to 1.1 billion lira ($304 million) from 515.2 million in the same period a year earlier.