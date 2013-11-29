PT Astra International, through its unit PT Astratel Nusantara, has set up a joint venture in Indonesia with India's Tata Power Co Ltd, with each owning 50 percent of the venture, said Astra's deputy director Paulus Bambang.

He said Astra is bidding for a 2x200 megawatt steam power plant project in Indonesia. Astra plans a capital expenditure of 17 trillion rupiah ($1.4 billion) for next year, up from this year's 15 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

$1 = 11,990 rupiah

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)