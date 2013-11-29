GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
PT Astra International, through its unit PT Astratel Nusantara, has set up a joint venture in Indonesia with India's Tata Power Co Ltd, with each owning 50 percent of the venture, said Astra's deputy director Paulus Bambang.
He said Astra is bidding for a 2x200 megawatt steam power plant project in Indonesia. Astra plans a capital expenditure of 17 trillion rupiah ($1.4 billion) for next year, up from this year's 15 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
$1 = 11,990 rupiah
SYDNEY, March 28 Australian sandalwood plantation group Quintis Ltd said on Tuesday its managing director has resigned and will consider making a takeover offer for the company together with an unnamed international group.
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct