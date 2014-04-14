Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Indonesian automotive manufacturers' association (Gaikindo) expects car sales in the second quarter of this year to decline 10 percent from the first quarter sales figure of 328,150 units, as there will be fewer working days, said Chairman Sudirman M. Rusdi. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fairpointe Capital LLC reports 6.4 percent passive stake in Office Depot Inc as on March 31, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pmzp5y) Further company coverage: