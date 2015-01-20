PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of Japan's Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd , expects 2015 sales to remain flat at 185,000 units, Kontan daily reported.

The firm recorded sales of 185,226 units in 2014, representing 15 percent of Indonesia's domestic car sales. The Indonesian automotive manufacturers association (Gaikindo) sees auto sales in 2015 unchanged from the previous year's level of 1.21 million units. (Kontan)

