Indonesian property developer PT Bakrieland Development reported a net profit of 111.3 billion rupiah ($95.3 million) for the first half of this year, down 84 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Revenue declined 51 percent to 1.12 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

(1 US dollar = 11,677 Indonesian rupiah)