Indonesian property developer PT Bakrieland Development Tbk has allocated 1.1 trillion rupiah ($85.3 million) this year to finance property projects in various cities, said Director Agus J Alwie. (Bisnis Indonesia)

The firm is targeting marketing sales of 3 trillion rupiah this year, mainly from residential projects.

