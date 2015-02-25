BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Indonesian property developer PT Bakrieland Development Tbk has allocated 1.1 trillion rupiah ($85.3 million) this year to finance property projects in various cities, said Director Agus J Alwie. (Bisnis Indonesia)
The firm is targeting marketing sales of 3 trillion rupiah this year, mainly from residential projects.
($1 = 12,890.00 rupiah)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago