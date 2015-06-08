BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qBTAsq) Further company coverage:
State-controlled lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk plans to open a representative office in Myanmar in June or July, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Indonesia's ambassador for Myanmar, Ito Sumardi.
State-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk will also conduct mining exploration in Myanmar, but is still waiting for permits from the government, the newspaper said.
NEW YORK, May 2 The U.S. dollar has been and will continue to be on a gentle weakening pattern, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast late Tuesday.