Indonesia's state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) has prepared 15 trillion rupiah ($1.12 billion) to channel into corporate loans in the second half of 2015, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting BNI's director of business banking Herry Sidharta.

The bulk of BNI's lending is going to infrastructure projects, Sidharta said, adding the bank has disbursed loans worth 27 trillion rupiah so far this year.

($1 = 13,337 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)