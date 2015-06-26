UPDATE 2-Allianz reports strong inflows at bond fund Pimco
* Reports 'strong' Solvency II ratio (Adds details on Pimco, company, analyst comment)
Indonesia's state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) has prepared 15 trillion rupiah ($1.12 billion) to channel into corporate loans in the second half of 2015, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting BNI's director of business banking Herry Sidharta.
The bulk of BNI's lending is going to infrastructure projects, Sidharta said, adding the bank has disbursed loans worth 27 trillion rupiah so far this year.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,337 rupiah) (Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Reports 'strong' Solvency II ratio (Adds details on Pimco, company, analyst comment)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Germany's first-quarter GDP highlights the key factors that are contributing to a persistent and broad-based economic recovery in the eurozone, Fitch Ratings says. German GDP rose 0.6% quarter on quarter in 1Q17, the Federal Statistics Office said today. The seasonally and calendar-adjusted annual increase was 1.7%. Provisional data showed that continued increases in household and general government consumption, r