China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
State-controlled lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) Tbk booked a 19 percent increase in 2014 net income to 10.80 trillion rupiah ($855 million) from a year earlier, boosted by net interest income growth, Investor Daily reported quoting CEO Gatot Suwondo.
The firm recorded loan growth at 11 percent to 277.6 trillion rupiah.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,630 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.