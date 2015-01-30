State-controlled lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) Tbk booked a 19 percent increase in 2014 net income to 10.80 trillion rupiah ($855 million) from a year earlier, boosted by net interest income growth, Investor Daily reported quoting CEO Gatot Suwondo.

The firm recorded loan growth at 11 percent to 277.6 trillion rupiah.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,630 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)