State-owned Bank Negara Indonesia has budgeted up to 15 trillion rupiah ($1.16 billion) for infrastructure project credit this year, Indonesia Finance Today reported, quoting CEO Achmad Baiquni.

The firm plans to provide credit to port, toll road and electricity projects.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,950 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)